When Priyanka Chopra Deliberately Hid Her Engagement Ring from Paparazzi, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby Nick Jonas went to great lengths to keep their dating life private before tying the knot in December 2018. The couple was also very secretive about their engagement and in a throwback video, which has now surfaced on social media, Priyanka can be seen taking off her ring and keeping it inside her dress pocket as she spots paparazzi photographers.

In the clip that is both hilarious and relatable, Priyanka can be seen taking notice of photographers waiting outside a venue to capture her glimpse. On realising that media is there for her pictures, she deliberately takes off her engagement ring and keeps it inside her jeans pocket. Priyanka may have realised that she was captured on camera while she did it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently wished her friend and upcoming collaborator Mindy Kaling on her birthday with a sweet note. Priyanka will be teaming up with Mindy for a wedding comedy.

She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel The White Tiger, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is to set a release date and will premiere on Netflix. Apart from this she is also playing a role in Robert Rudriguez's superhero flick We Can Be Heroes and has also been reportedly signed on to play a part in Matrix 4.

