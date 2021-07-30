When Priyanka Chopra Met Kelly Clarkson for the First Time and Fixed Her Make-up

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her virtual appearance, she spoke to the singer about their first meeting. Years ago, the two stars met after one of Kelly’s performances. Kelly even showed a photo to the audience and asked Priyanka if she remembered the moment. “Because I do. You helped me out. Do you remember that?" expressed the singer. Kelly told how Priyanka tried to fix her makeup the first time they met. In the photograph, Priyanka and Kelly were seen backstage as PeeCee was trying to fix the songwriter and television personality’s makeup.

Priyanka responded mentioning that it was the first time they met. She said, “I do remember that. You were going to go back on stage and this was the Variety Women or something. You were so nice. I thought ‘she was so nice, she’s such a girl’s girl.’” To this the 39-year-old star, also an author recalled, “I was so sweaty, I got off stage performing and I was about to go do another thing and I was like ‘Oh my god I’m so sweaty’ and I had nothing and you totally touched me up.”

Always a true-blue Indian at heart, Priyanka added one more important factor that shaped her culturally. She said, “It’s also the Indian in me, I think. It’s a very cultural thing for me, being all up in your business and being like ‘Let me just get you! Come here, show me your face. Clean you up, go on ahead.’”

Currently, Kelly judges the ongoing season of The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is busy filming for her upcoming Amazon Prime Series Citadel in London. Executive backed by The Russo Brothers, it also features Richard Madden in the lead. Up next, Priyanka will star in the romantic drama titled Text For You. She is also committed to the forthcoming instalment of the Matrix franchise, led by Keanu Reeves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here