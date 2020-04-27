When Priyanka Chopra Mixed Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Names, Watch Video

Bollywood celebs share a great bond and Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh are among them. The duo has also worked in a few films. However, the former Miss World once mixed up the names of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

The said incident happened during the promotions of her 2014 movie Gunday, which also co-stars Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor.

When asked if Priyanka ever felt like killing Ranveer or Arjun, Priyanka replied to the question by saying that she once wanted to kill ‘Ranveer Kapoor.’

Arjun ended up breaking into a burst of laughter as soon as he heard this and called her “Badtameez,” while Ranveer said, “Oh what a Freudian slip!”

On this, Arjun added, “Baba from today you are anjaana and she is anjaani.” refeering to Priyanka working with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Anjaana Anjaani.

In her rescue, Priyanka said, “At least I didn’t call you Arjun Rampal.” He answered, “That would be the D-day that of our friendship”.

Here take a look at the video:







Ranveer and Priyanka have worked together in a few films, including Gunday, Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do.

