When Priyanka Chopra Opened up on Her Decision to Endorse Fairness Cream

Priyanka Chopra came under social media fire recently when she announced with Nick Jonas that the couple has donated money to organisations that fight racial inequality. Many netizens pointed out that Priyanka, in the past, has endorsed fairness products and that in institutionalising the belief that one skin tone is better than another, she was always 'part of the problem.'

Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

Many even called Priyanka hypocrite when she shared Nick's message of supporting racial equality on social media. Now, we come across a throwback video in which Priyanka is seen talking about her choice of endorsing fairness products.

On being asked, "What do you feel about fairness products," Priyanka says, "I felt really bad about it that is why I stopped doing it. Because I am dusky. All my cousins are all fair and I turned out to be dusky because my dad is dusky. And just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me 'kaali' (dark complexioned). At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and I wanted my complexion to change and then I got into films and I did not understand it. And I did do a fairness product, I endorsed it for about a year but then I felt I look pretty alright. I should not, I don't want to do this, so I did not do it."

She adds, "I was also finding my ground, I must have been 21-22 at the time." On being probed if she will ever endorse a skin lightening product again, Priyanka concludes by saying, "I have been offered many times but I haven't."

