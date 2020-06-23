When Priyanka Chopra Said 'Bollywood and Nepotism Go Hand in Hand'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry which many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

A complete outsider who studied to be an engineer, the Patna-born actor rose through the ranks from a background dancer to a television star and finally got his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!, which released only seven years ago.

Sushant's tragic death has also led many to question the "privileged groups" and "camps" in the Hindi film industry. Now, in a throwback video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also sheds light on how it is like to be an outsider in the movie industry in India.

She said, "Nepotism and Bollywood go hand in hand. But there have been few incredible actors over the years that have been able to penetrate that and make a name for themselves and then create their own legacy. Which is also what I am also hoping to do. It was very hard. I did not know anyone. Everyone was friends with everybody when I joined the movie business. I was not very good at networking and going to the parties. It was a little difficult, but I kind of depended on the fact that I was not afraid to take on risky parts. I depended on the fact that I would do things and perform in my characters that when people come out of a movie they don't recognise me they recognise my characters. I started working on the craft I started working on the art of it. Of course I learnt dancing and made sure I was good at that."

