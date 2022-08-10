When Priyanka Chopra Talked About Wardrobe Malfunction During Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra won the prestigious Miss World crown in 2000 at the age of 18. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy. At present, the actress has been ruling both Bollywood and Hollywood with her acting prowess and has made a name for herself.

Once, in an interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed an embarrassing moment she faced during Miss World 2000. During the show, Priyanka’s gown slipped a bit and she had to hold it with her hands. Speaking to People magazine, Priyanka Chopra narrated the story.

She had revealed, “The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off.” The actress added that the namaste gesture helped her during that time and added, “The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually I was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable.”

This was not the only time when Priyanka Chopra had to face problems with her dress. During Met Gala 2018, Priyanka wore a blood-red Ralph Lauren body-hugging gown with a gold hood. However, the dress was so tight that she couldn’t breathe. Talking about the incident, the actress had said, “My second Met Gala outfit was this blood-red Ralph Lauren beautiful outfit with the gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra, who has been away from Bollywood, will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

