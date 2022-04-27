When Priyanka Chopra Wanted to Keep the Abandoned Newborn Girl Child

Actor Priyanka Chopra welcomed her baby girl via surrogacy in January. On her social media account, Priyanka often shares photos of herself and her husband Nick Jonas’ family. The actor, in her book, recalled the time when she requested her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, to keep an orphaned girl with her during her childhood days.

Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra once found a newborn baby under her vehicle parked on the road outside a hospital. Upon seeing that baby girl, Priyanka was so happy that she insisted on letting the baby stay with them.

Revealing the incident in her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka shared that one night, during her growing up years, there was a commotion in her house and she woke up to see what it was all about. She wrote, “My grandmother had come to live with us when my baby brother Sid was born. One night she was speaking to my mother in a low voice, when I opened my eyes in my sleep, I got up to see what was happening”

Priyanka further wrote, “When I went to the kitchen, I saw my mother carrying a newborn child. Asking about the baby, my mother told me that when she returned to the car parked on the road outside the hospital after delivery, she heard a baby crying. It was raining heavily at that time and someone had left their newborn baby under her car. She was shocked to see the girl.”

“That night I wanted to keep the girl with me, it was no small thing. Gently, my mother explained to me that we cannot do this. Then my mother decided to give that child to a childless couple. When the couple was handing over the child, I carried her in my lap.”

Priyanka wrote that there was a lot of paperwork that would have to be completed.

“I was unaware of this because I wanted to hold the baby in my arms. I can never forget the expressions on the faces of those who had come to adopt her, the woman had become so emotional that she had even fallen at my mother’s feet,” the global star wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.