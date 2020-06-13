When Priyanka Chopra was Yelled at: ‘Just Because You’re Miss World, You Think You Can Become an Actress'

Making her debut with the 2002 Tamil film --Thamizhan-- to being cast opposite Bollywood A-listers to ABC series Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her career. However, Priyanka too had her moments when she was yelled at on sets.

An old video of the actress is making rounds on the Internet, where she is talking about her early days in Bollywood. Sharing an incident, Priyanka tells how during the shoot of Andaaz in 2003, she was asked to learn dance and then perform as she couldn't get the choreography right even after giving some 40 plus takes.

“That was one of the first songs I shot and there were multiple things I had to achieve at that point. Once the 40-something-th take had happened and I didn’t get it right… I remember Raju Khan was the choreographer, he is Saroj (Khan) ji’s son. He threw his mic down and said, ‘Just because you’re Miss World, you think you can become an actress? Go learn how to dance and then come back and perform,’” she says in the video.

Further, she shared that Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna went into labour and the schedule got cut short and they returned India for some time. This gave her a chance to attend Pandit Veeru Krishnan’s class and she started learning the basics of kathak.

Sharing her learnings from the experience, she said, “Even if you don’t know something, if you have the ambition to be somewhere, if you prepare yourself, you have the ability to be better than everyone else.”

On the work front, Priyanka who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim has a slew of projects in her kitty, including two Netflix films -- The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

