When Priyanka Chopra's Aunt Wanted Her to Marry Mohit Raina

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’s lives seem to be getting better as the two find love and support in each other. Though the couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for nearly a year and their families supported the decision, there was a time when Priyanka’s family members wanted her to marry a popular television actor.

A few years ago, the actress told Zoom TV in an interview that before she fell head over heels in love with Nick, her aunt wanted to fix her match with Mohit Raina who is popular for his role as Mahadev in the mythological show, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

During the discussion, Priyanka had revealed that her aunt used to speak very highly of the actor and found him to be a cultured and honest man, besides being a great actor. To persuade her for the match, her aunt had even said that both of them belonged to the same field of acting so it would be a perfect match.

When Mohit got to know about this wish of the star’s aunt, he was humbled to hear that she found him so capable. However, he mentioned that while Priyanka is a superstar; he is just a television actor. He added that since their union is not possible in this life, he will want this to happen in another lifetime.

The global star is currently among the most recognisable Indian faces in the world. After ruling millions of hearts in India, she has also impressed Hollywood with her acting prowess and charm. Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger in which she co-starred with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently shooting for Citadel in London. She also has Matrik 4 and Text For You in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Mohit will be next seen in the film Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love.

