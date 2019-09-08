When Priyanka Chopra's Intense Performance in The Sky Is Pink Made Nick Jonas Cry

Priyanka Chopra is at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where her upcoming starrer, The Sky Is Pink, is scheduled to have its world premiere on September 13. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to release on October 11 and also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

On the sidelines of the event, Priyanka opened up about another secret from her life and it concerns her husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas. In an interview with a foreign publication, Priyanka and Shonali revealed how Nick choked up watching the actress perform a scene in The Sky Is Pink.

The instance when Nick broke down was before the two tied the knot in December 2018, revealed Priyanka.

"I was filming The Sky Is Pink till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating," said Priyanka.

Appearing alongside Priyanka, Shonali added, "We had told (Nick) to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and (Priyanka) was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying.”

Priyanka will the role of Aditi, a mother who struggles with the emotional and financial toll of her newborn suffering through a serious immune deficiency, in The Sky Is Pink.

After the release of The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka will work with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez in We Can Be Heroes and with actor Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Arvind Adiga. Both the projects are in collaboration with Netflix.

(With inputs from IANS)

