When Puneet Issar And Amrapali Gupta Faced Hate For Their Negative Roles On Screen

Actors leave no stone unturned to do justice to their on-screen characters. Their hard work pays off when people start recognising them as their characters in a film or a show. However, there are also times when they face hate in real life for playing a negative role on screen.

Over the years, many actors have been loathed by the masses for essaying antagonistic roles in works of fiction. Today, let’s know about two popular actors who were shamed by fans in public for playing negative roles on screen.

The first actor is Puneet Issar. This renowned actor-director, who has worked as a character artist in many films and has also directed Salman Khan in Garv, is still remembered for his performance in the cult classic television show Mahabharat. Puneet essayed the character of Duryodhana in the mythological drama.

Two years ago, when Puneet Issar appeared on the Kapil Sharma show, he disclosed how people took him for ‘Dusht’ Duryodhana in real life. In the show, he shared that during the time of Mahabharat, a Marwari industrialist invited Arjuna (Firoz Khan), and Draupadi (Rupa Ganguly) to a feast. He further shared that at the party, one of the guests asked him, “Why did you commit so many crimes?”

During the get-together, Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi in the show, was sitting next to him. Upon seeing this, some women came and took her away. When Puneet asked her about the matter, Roopa revealed that the woman told her that she was Draupadi, so she should not sit with the evil Duryodhana.

TV actress Amrapali Gupta became a household name after playing the antagonist in the TV show Qubool Hai. However, due to her negative role on screen, the actress faced hate in real life. Amrapali mentioned one such instance during an interview in 2018.

The actress shared that she once went to a temple where people recognised her and started clicking pictures with her. However, an elderly woman present there mistook her for her character Tanveer. In a fit of rage, the woman pushed Amrapali and started shouting that Tanveer is an evil woman and always does wrong to others. Shocked by this incident, the actress did not understand how to react.

