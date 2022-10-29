When Puneeth Rajkumar Helped a Village School With Funds

It’s been a year since Sandalwood Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar died due to a heart attack. The late actor was fondly known as Appu by his fans, friends and family. He donned many hats, and from actor, producer to playback singer, Puneeth won the hearts of many not only in Karnataka but all over the world. Director Chethan Kumar has shared his admiration for the star. Speaking to News18, he said that he got an opportunity to direct him and called it his luck.

Notably, Chethan and Puneeth worked together with James. The director also shared that Rajkumar never shouted on the sets and even though Chethan was younger than him, the late actor used to call him by his name. Even during the shoot, Puneeth used to respect and talked humbly with everyone.

The director also mentioned that the Raajakumara actor was always upfront to help one when in need. Recalling the time when they were shooting in a village named Mallapura in Gangavathi. Chethan was with Puneeth discussing the dialogues for the next scene in his vanity van when a head teacher of a nearby school arrived. The teacher shared that the school is having a shortage of funds and sought help from them. It was that moment when the actor wrote a check for Rs 1 lakh without thinking twice.

He also mentioned that whenever the star arrived at the sets, everyone had a huge smile on their face.

The director said that it was Appu’s personality, whenever he was there on the sets, there was no chaos or tension around. Chethan also remembered that when they were shooting the films of the iconic song. The song was shot continuously for two days and dance artists worked both days. After the shooting was completed, Puneeth arranged a dinner for everyone.

Speaking about James, Puneeth plays Santhosh, a security agent who takes leadership of a squad to take down a mafia operation. Puneeth’s brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar have done a cameo in James. Puneeth Rajkumar’s voice in the film was dubbed by his brother Shiva Rajkumar.

