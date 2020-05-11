When 'Questionably Dressed' Shahid Kapoor Planted a Kiss on Mira Rajput's Cheek

On Monday, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her birthday celebrations shortly after their second child Zain was born.

In the image, Shahid plants a kiss on Mira's cheek. But more than the romantic moment, it was Shahid's neon coloured T-shirt that caught the users' attention.

Reacting to Shahid's dressing sense, Mira wrote:"Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago."

The picture was taken at a hospital just a day after Mira delivered Zain.

Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot in 2015, also share a daughter Misha.

