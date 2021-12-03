When Raai Laxmi Recalled Her Breakup With MS Dhoni: 'My Relationship is Like a Stain or a scar...'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, regarded as one of the greatest cricket captains of all time, holds some of the best records in the game. The former India skipper, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, is now spending quality time with his family. Dhoni is happily married to his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for over a decade. The couple is also blessed with a daughter, Ziva.

Before his marriage, Dhoni would often grab headlines for his rumoured relationships. The star cricketer was once rumoured to be dating actress and former beauty queen Lakshmi Rai, better known as Raai Laxmi. It was around 2008-2009, reports of them dating were rife as Raai and Dhoni would often be spotted together. They attended after parties of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni was also seen attending her birthday bash along with his friend and Chennai Super Kings’ teammate Suresh Raina.

Back in 2014, the actress addressed her break-up in an interview. Raai said, “I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won't go away for a long time.” She also expressed her surprise that five years after their separation, people continue talking about it.

Raai said none of her other romantic associations apart from Dhoni have garnered as much attention. The break-up was amicable and they still have respect for each other. Raai said she is a very happy person and her work is her priority.

Earlier in an interview, she spoke very highly of the former international cricketer. She said, “Dhoni is a gem of a person. Dhoni is the kind of guy any girl would want to marry, he is very affectionate and balanced.”

Raai was one of the participants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Her last outing was Cinderella. Up next, Raai has Jhansi I.P.S, Anandha Bhairavi and Gangster 21 lined up.

