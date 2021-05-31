When Rahul Vaidya’s Performance Left Sonu Nigam Appalled On Indian Idol

After a successful stint in the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to woo fans with his action-packed avatar in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Singer Rahul Vaidya, who first rose to fame by participating in the first season of Indian Idol, never fails to stay in news. He finished as the second runner-up on the show. Recently, an old video of the singer is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, it can be seen that he is being criticised for his rendition of the song Pretty Woman from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho by the judges of Indian Idol season 1 ⁠— singer Sonu Nigam and singer-composer Anu Malik. Apparently, his performance failed to impress the judges.

Sonu can be heard telling Rahul that he is getting worse with every performance. Sonu added that his first performance was so impressive that Anu Malik had asked him to step forward and even he had predicted that Rahul will be in the finals. Sonu also asked him if he remembered all this.

Malik even accused Rahul of developing starry airs. In his turn, he said that Rahul has become overconfident and this reflects in his eyes, face and attitude. He thinks as if no one else exists and that shows in his performances too. The contestant doesn't have the initial hunger he possessed when he entered the show.

On the personal front, Rahul is dating television actress Disha Parmar and keeps posting cute pictures with her on social media. He first made his relationship public on Bigg Boss 14, where he professed his love for her on national television. Currently, he is in Cape Town to shoot for the latest season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

