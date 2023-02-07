Bollywood is replete with stories of celebrities who developed a romantic bonding with their co-actors while working together on a film. The gossip columns of film magazines are filled with numerous such stories. Several of them culminated in marriages, the rest ended in painful heartbreaks. One such story is of yesteryear stalwarts Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Raj’s son Rishi Kapoor had written about their affair in his autobiography Khullam Khulla. Rishi wrote, “He was also a man in love – at the time, unfortunately, with someone other than my mother. His girlfriend was the leading lady of some of his biggest hits of the time, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949) and Awara (1951).”

According to reports, Raj and Nargis developed a fondness for each other on the sets of the Mehboob Khan-directorial Andaz (1949). Nargis was already an immensely successful actress back then and had 8 superhit films in her kitty. She was 20 and Raj was 22 years old. Smitten by her beauty, Raj immediately fell for Nargis and she too reciprocated. As stated in the reports, Nargis was so fond of Raj that she invested totally in their relationship and even funded his films. Despite spending many happy moments together, this relationship could not have a happy ending as Raj was already married to Krishna Raj Kapoor and was the father of 5 children.

Even after this obstacle, Nargis didn’t let go of her relationship so easily. She hired the best lawyers to come up with an amicable solution for getting married to Raj. The Mother India actress longed to be called Mrs Raj Kapoor, but it seems like fate had some other plans for her. Nargis started to feel that only she is trying to make efforts to sustain this relationship, whereas the Mera Naam Joker actor has given up on it. She also started feeling dissatisfied with the kind of roles being offered to her in his films and signed Mother India in the year 1957 without telling Raj. During the shoot of Mother India, the set caught fire and Nargis’ co-star Sunil Dutt saved the actress. The two fell in love after this act of bravado by Sunil and got married to each other in the year 1958.

