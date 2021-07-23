When Raj Kundra Said He Hated Poverty: Dad Was a Bus Conductor, Mom Worked in Factory

Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has been grabbing headlines following his arrest by the Mumbai Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in a case related to producing pornographic content in India. While the investigation is ongoing, an old interview of the businessman has been doing rounds on the internet. Back in 2013, Raj spoke about his humble background and being a self-made man. He stated that his hatred towards poverty drove his desire to become rich.

While speaking to Filmfareafter the birth of their son Viaan, Raj revealed that he and his family never had it easy. He recalled that over four decades ago, his father moved to London and worked as a bus conductor. His mother, on the other hand, worked in a factory. Raj made it on his own since he left college at the age of 18. When Shilpa would ask Raj to pull strings and not spend carelessly, he would respond by saying that he had no qualms about spending the money he made himself. He pushed himself to become wealthy and eventually made a difference to his life. “Shilpa respected me for that as she’s self-made too,” he said.

Speaking about how Shilpa is the hyper one among the two, he said he always asks her to calm down. Raj shared, “What irks me most about Shilpa is that she can get extremely hyper. Any major news and her whole world crumble in front of her. Recently, Rajasthan Royals got a penalty worth 100 crores. Puzzled, she asked, ‘You’re smiling?’ I told her that nothing would change by being upset.”

On Monday night, CP Mumbai issued a statement that mentioned that a case was registered in February of 2021. According to the police, Raj appears to be a key conspirator in the creation of pornographic content and publishing them through some mobile applications. While addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, mentioned that any active role of Shilpa has not been discovered yet.

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj in 2009.

