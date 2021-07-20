When Raj Kundra Spoke About How 'Any Small Issue' in His Work 'Spoils' Shilpa Shetty's Name

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, according to news agency PTI. Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

Ever since the news emerged on the Internet, Kundra’s several old interviews have been resurfacing on social media. In one such interview, Kundra spoke about how “any small issue" in his work also tends to affect his wife Shilpa Shetty’s image as most of the media publications refer to him as “Shilpa Shetty’s husband" and not Raj.

“Unfortunately for Shilpa being a celebrity any small issue that happens in my work is Shilpa Shetty’s husband and not Raj," Raj had told Pinkvilla. “I have filed multiple defamations where my wife’s name is mentioned relating to any of my personal battles. It’s incorrect and the media needs to realise they can’t scandalise and spoil names every time just because an individual is married to a celebrity. It’s been very difficult for me working in India because of this, but your home is where your heart is and I will continue to do the best I can."

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s romance was not a smooth affair, with Kundra’s former wife Kavita publicly accusing the actress of being a home-wrecker. But after much speculation, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Khandala on November 22, 2009. The actress wed in a traditional Mangalorean ceremony at businesswoman Kiran Bawa’s villa in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family. The couple has two children together- Vivaan and Samisha.

