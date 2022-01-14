When Rajesh Khanna Handed his Diary to Hrishikesh Mukherjee to Write Dates for Anand

Who can forget the classic Anand starring Rajesh Khanna? The film was released in 1971, but not many know that its director, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, first wanted to cast Raj Kapoor in the movie. But since the actor was not well, Rajesh Khanna got the film.

However, the story of Rajesh getting the film is also equally interesting. When Hrishikesh could not cast Raj Kapoor, he contacted artists like Kishore Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Bengali film star Uttam Kumar but they couldn’t reach a consensus.

As per media reports, Rajesh got to know about the film Anand through Gulzaar. When the actor heard the script of Anand from Gulzaar, he was so impressed that he said he would do it at any cost. When Rajesh met Hrishikesh regarding the film, the director was surprised. He was shocked that a superstar wanted him to cast him.

Rajesh had already given super hit films like Aradhana and Do Raaste by then and would charge around Rs 8 lakh for a movie. The budget for Anand was less.

When Rajesh showed interest in the film, Hrishikesh kept some conditions in front of him. He said he would only pay Rs 1 lakh for the film, adding that the actor would have to come on time.

The third condition was even more fascinating. When Hrishikesh said Rajesh would have to keep several dates for the shoot, the actor took his diary and asked the director to write the dates. Rajesh Khanna accepted all the conditions of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and worked in the film with all his heart.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.