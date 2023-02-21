Fans say that Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar of India. They remember how the legendary actor infused life into the characters played by him. Kaka, as he was lovingly called, gave several hit films to Hindi cinema like Amar Prem and Namak Haraam, and the most iconic one was undeniably the 1971 film, Anand. Kaka gave one of his memorable performances in Anand but little do people know that he was turning hysterical with work pressure at the time. In an interview with film journalist Bhawana Somaaya, Rajesh said that he was tired of telling everyone that he can’t sign more films. But, the Haathi Mere Saathi actor said that nobody was willing to listen to his problem and his work schedule grew by leaps and bounds.

Kaka took a stroll down memory lane and recalled being criticised for being overworked, disorganised and greedy. Rajesh told the author that he didn’t have any of these problems. The only issue with him was that he didn’t know how to say no. Rajesh said that he kept on becoming more confused with a tremendous outpour of fan letters received regularly. At this point, Kaka understood that the true struggle of an actor begins only after he has succeeded because then there are too many expectations. “Nobody knows this, but Anand was shot during the busiest phase of my career,” Rajesh concluded the interview with this statement.

Despite acting during the busiest phase of his career, Rajesh went on to flesh out one of his finest performances in Anand. The film narrated the story of Anand Saigal (Rajesh) who is diagnosed with lymphosarcoma of the intestine, a rare form of intestinal cancer. Still, as narrated by his best friend Dr Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), Anand wished to live every moment of his life to its fullest. Rajesh’s legendary depiction and his ability to perceive poetry in death continue to make the world laugh and cry simultaneously, even today. When Anand’s character passes away due to the terminal illness he was suffering, it is said that the audience couldn’t help shedding tears at his demise.

