'When Raji and Sajid Came Alive': Suparn Verma Shares a Special Bts Pic From the Family Man 2

The Family Man Season 2 opened to a lot of praises for its intricate plot and well-written scenes. One of the memorable scenes, where the antagonists of the show Raji and Sajid have a candid conversation about their past before jumping into their mission, had a remarkable significance in the show. Now, one of the makers of the show shared a BTS picture, talking about the speciality of the beach scene.

Suparn S Verma shared a picture featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Raji) and Shahab Ali (Sajid) and wrote, “One of the most special BTS pictures I’ve been saving for a while. This scene is special in many ways, while writing one gets the sense of what is special and while shooting it magic happened. I requested J.Perumal (Jebaraj) to sing a song to serve as a backdrop to the scene as Anand Sami (Selva) paced about on the beach and @samantharuthprabhuoffl and @shahab.thespian sat on the rocks."

He continued, “The sound of waves and then Raji speaks. Raji and Sajid came alive. Two ships crossing paths at night. This is one of my favourite scenes of our show."

Introducing the person sitting behind Samantha, Suparn concluded, “Also in this pic sitting behind @samantharuthprabhuoffl is @aryan_daggubati one of the most loyal and caring guys I have met and he makes a mean Ragi dosa.

The Family Man created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK revolves around a middle-class man played by Manoj Bajpayee who is constantly juggling between his family and his high profile secret job. The second season sees Samantha as the main antagonist, who plays the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji on a suicide mission. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here