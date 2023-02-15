When Rajinikanth Was Askes To Play An Antagonist In This Dr Rajkumar Film

Superstar Rajinikanth may have gone ahead and established himself as one of the most successful stars of Tamil cinema, but he started his career as an antagonist. In his very first film Apoorva Raagangal, he played a character with grey shades. Rajinikanth then followed it up with some more villainous roles. He made his Kannada cinema debut with the anthology film Katha Sangama, directed by Puttana Kanagal. But did you know that Rajinikanth was slated to make his Kannada cinema debut with two other films? One of the films was alongside Dr Rajkumar. It was the cult classic Giri Kanye, starring Dr Rajkumar and Jayamala. Rajinikanth was given a major role in the film. Later, it was played by Vajramuni. Rajinikanth missed out on a chance to act with the legendary Dr Rajkumar. The movie saw a theatrical run of 25 weeks.

Rajinikanth is one of the many stars including NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Shivaji Ganesan, who acted in remakes of Dr Rajkumar’s Kannada films.

The star was part of three Tamil films, which were remakes of Dr Rajkumar’s films. Naa Ninna Mareyalare was remade in Tamil as Puthukavitha, Premada Kanike was remade as Polladhavan, and Anuraga Aralithu was remade as Mannan. The actor had once, in a public function in Bengaluru, reportedly said that he had only taken one autograph in his life and that was from Dr Rajkumar.

Rajinikanth will be seen alongside Dr Rajkumar’s son Shiva Rajkumar in the upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The supporting cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, and Vinayakan. Anirudh Ravichander wrote the score for the Sun Pictures production, which is being made on a sizable budget.

