When Rajkummar Rao And Fatima Sana Shaikh Gatecrashed a Baarat

Anurag Basu's upcoming Netflix film, Ludo is the story of the film will take viewers through a series of emotions across four distinct journeys that eventually meet at a crossroad. The film stars Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.

While shooting for the film Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh, who play Alok and Pinky, came across a baarat which was passing by. Both actors got so excited that they started dancing along with the baaratis and also invited the other crew members to join them. Before long, everyone on set was a part of that baraat, including Anurag Basu.

Anurag Basu recalls about the incident, “There was some issue with the costumes so the shoot was stalled for a while. Everyone was feeling low, which is when we saw a baarat passing by. Rajkummar and Fatima wanted to uplift the mood on set, so they started dancing in the baarat and one by one, everyone else joined in too, leaving the real baraatis stunned. I loved the scene so much that next day we created a ‘baarat’ and incorporated it in a scene for Ludo.”

Ludo will be releasing directly on Netflix on November 12, 2020.