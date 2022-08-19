When Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Antara Was Honoured With The National Gallantry Award

Amid the heartbreaking news of popular comedian Raju Srivastava’s deteriorating health condition, the comedian’s daughter Antara Srivastav has become another topic of discussion. Not many people are aware that Antara, who is a director by profession, has been honoured with the National Bravery Award at the age of 12.

After the news of Raju’s health condition swamped the world, Antara is now making all the headlines for her brave act.

When Antara was only 12 years old, a pack of thieves broke into their residence. Antara and her mother were the only people present at the time. It was reported that the thieves, carrying guns, pointed the weapon at Antara’s mother.

However, Antara managed to sneak into the bedroom and call her father, Raju Srivastava, and the police, reporting the incident. She even cried for help from her bedroom window, calling the watchman, and urging him to ring the police.

Soon, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the thieves, preventing them from burglary. Antara’s presence of mind at such a young age made her bag the National Gallantry Award in 2006. She was praised for her valiant act and for saving her mother from gunpoint.

Meanwhile, talking about Raju Srivastava, is currently in critical condition and is admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. Recently, rumours of the comedian’s death were spreading like wildfire. However, Raju’s manager confirmed that although he is currently on the ventilator, the actor-comedian is very much alive and is not brain dead.

