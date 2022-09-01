When Rakesh Roshan Taught Hrithik Roshan a Lesson For His Misbehaviour

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, never fails to impress audiences with his phenomenal acting, flexible dance moves, and spectacular stunts. The actor who has featured in several blockbuster movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Krrish, Guzaarish, and Dhoom 2 has always left a lasting impact on the viewers with his energetic screen presence.

Many people are not aware that Hrithik shares a strong bond with his father and director Rakesh Roshan. Recently, the actor made a shocking revelation about his father recalling an incident when the director was so angry at him that he was forced to raise a hand at his beloved child.

Top showsha video

In a magazine interview, Hrithik spilled the beans about the time he had to face the fury of his father. He shared that once he was having a ball partying with his friends at his house. While he was enjoying his time, the actor started to toss empty glass bottles down from the terrace of his house.

Hrithik recollected that after witnessing his misbehaviour, Rakesh got so angry at him that the director beat him up in front of Hrithik’s friends. The Agneepath actor added that it was both the first and the last time his father had thrashed him.

From Hrithik’s Instagram posts, it is quite evident that he and his father share a beautiful bond. The actor is often seen dropping pictures with Rakesh on social media. Hrithik has frequently asserted that his father was his greatest motivation. When the 48-year-old actor decided to step into films, it was Rakesh who supported his decision and introduced him to Bollywood.

Talking about Hrithik, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha. Helmed collaboratively by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in prominent roles. Vikram Vedha will mark its presence in the theatres on September 30 this year.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik also has Krrish 4 lined up in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here