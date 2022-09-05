When Rakhi Sawant Turned Spiderman and Protested Outside Bigg Boss OTT House - Do You Know Why?

Rakhi Sawant is called the entertainment queen for a reason. Each time the actress is spotted by the paparazzi or is appears on screen, she leaves everyone laughing out loud with her hilarious acts. However, do you know that Rakhi Sawant dressed as Spiderman and protested outside Bigg Boss OTT house last year?

Yes, you read it right. In August 2020, Rakhi Sawant wore a spiderman costume and painted her face red as Spiderman’s mask. She also covered her head with a red cloth and wore some golden jewellery. Following this, Rakhi sat outside Bigg Boss OTT house and demanded that she should be invited to the show too. Back then, Rakhi joked that Bigg Boss was her love and therefore she wanted to unite with him. In the pictures and videos that later went viral on social media, Rakhi was also seen carrying a trolley bag.

Rakhi Sawant later entered Bigg Boss 15 house with her then husband Ritesh. However, soon after the show’s grand finale, the two parted ways. In February this year, Rakhi announced separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15.

In July this year, Rakhi Sawant talked about social media negativity in conversation with News18 Showsha and mentioned that such things does not bother her. She also added that trolls can only abuse her but can never harm her. “If you won’t troll us, how will we become stars? Troll us. What can you do? At max, you will abuse us. You won’t kill me. If everyone will talk well about us, we might get diabetic. We should have some karela and neem in life too. A person improves with trolling. That’s not going to happen to me. You will change but I won’t. I will be the way I am. I do not hurt anyone, I am very honest and I am an entertainer,” Rakhi told us.

