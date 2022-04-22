When Ram Charan Hugged Father Chiranjeevi and Cried While Shooting For Acharya

Telugu star Ram Charan is still basking in the glory of the grand success of the Rajamouli directed RRR. The movie has received a thunderous response and he has successfully broken into the pan-India scene with RRR. And now, he is busy promoting his next film Acharya, which stars him alongside his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan stated how much he loved his time spent filming Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi in a recent open talk with one of the scribes.

Ram Charan, who spent every minute of the film’s production with his father, opened up about how emotional he was at one point. “Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together,” the Magadheera actor revealed. “We started working on the sets after that, before completing the shooting and coming home together. I felt I needed to treasure these moments but couldn’t put it into words”.

Chiranjeevi reportedly opened up to Charan after a few days of working together and stated, “Charan, we’ll never be able to relive these moments. What a blessing to be on the same path as you!! I aim to take advantage of this opportunity.” Ram Charan said that this statement by his father left him emotional and teary-eyed. “I hugged my father and cried,” he said.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will star as companions on a mission to defend a holy valley and its people in Koratala Siva’s film Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde play the female leads. The father-son duo earlier shared screen space in SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera where Chiranjeevi played a small cameo. The Acharya pre-release event is set for April 23 in Hyderabad. The film’s creators have yet to make an official statement.

