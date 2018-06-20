GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans

Even though the video was shot in 2015 for the grand finale of a reality show, I Can Do That, which was hosted by Farhan Akhtar, it explains why Tamasha lead pair should re-unite, at least for films.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Whether it is a vintage school photo or funny moments of Bollywood stars that their fans love watching multiple times over, throwback videos and pictures always find several takers. This is precisely why we decided to present a video which will give you an adorable glimpse into the off-screen chemistry that stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share.

Even though the video was shot in 2015 for the grand finale of a reality show, I Can Do That, which was hosted by Farhan Akhtar, it explains why Tamasha lead pair should re-unite, at least for films.

Both Deepika and Ranbir brought a whole lot of fun to the show’s finale episode. The actors, who had appeared on the show to promote their film Tamasha, were asked to take up a challenge before they took their seats. Host Farhan stumped the stars with an unexpected challenge. He asked Ranbir to carry Deepika on his back, and move backwards towards his chair. As expected, Kapoor not just finished the task with ease, but also stunned everyone with an unprompted moonwalk while carrying Deepika on his back.



Meanwhile rumoured couple Deepika and Ranveer continue to display their love on social media and prove that the two certainly are in a relationship.

ranveer-deepika-1

Recently, the 32-year-old Padmaavat star left a comment on Ranveer Singh's photo that he posted on Instagram on Friday. Ranveer's photograph, which attracted thousands of comments and likes given he looked quite sexy sporting an unbuttoned shirt, flaunting his well-toned abs, left not just his fans, but Deepika too in awe of him.

deepikaranveer

The usually reserved Deepika, who seldom takes to social media to express her emotions and feelings, commented, 'Mine' accompanied by three heart-eyed emojis on Ranveer's picture.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram) (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You