When Ranbir Kapoor Rejected A Role In Star Wars

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut, he has delivered some exceptional performances. From Barfi to Sanju, Ranbir has been a part of some blockbuster films. While he has been ruling in the Hindi film industry, the actor has once refused a Hollywood project for a Bollywood film. You read that right!

In a 2016 interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor talked about the same. Rajeev asked Ranbir, “Seeing Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone trying to make a career in Hollywood; does that interest you?” To this, the actor replied, “No. I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back. I have a fear of auditioning.”

Rajeev Masand was quick in asking, “Does this come from arrogance?”

“Must be, but also an insecurity that what if I get rejected? It’s more a fear of not having that much faith in my talent. But it doesn’t interest me. What Ayan Mukherjee is making interests me more than Star Wars. Let’s make our own Star Wars. Let’s not chase what’s there. That’s great but I have an opportunity here and I don’t think Ayan is less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Let me work with him and make our own Star Wars,” Ranbir Kapoor had concluded.

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was in the making since 2015 and it was released on September 9, 2022. The film’s post-production work and release were delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Despite the boycott trend in Bollywood, the film was released with great reviews and Ranbir’s role as Shiva left everyone impressed.

The VFX used in the film are also grabbing the attention of the critics and the audience. Brahmastra is a trilogy, and the first part was recently released. The film has been produced by Karan Johar.

