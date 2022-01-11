When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed His Ex Would Break His Awards After Every Fight

Actor Ranbir Kapoor always grabs the eyeballs, courtesy his charming personality, on-screen performances, and his rumoured affairs. The actor, who has been dating Alia Bhatt for quite some time, has always been open about his past relationships. He has been upfront and blunt about love, romance, and even heartbreaks.

Back in 2017, during an interview with Filmfare, Ranbir revealed that one of his ex-girlfriends used to break his awards every time they fought. In the episode of famously Filmfare season 1, Ranbir recalled that one of his ex used to break his awards after every fight. Ranbir revealed, ‘There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” Further adding to it, he said, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare hai, haath mat lagana (Arre, that’s Filmfare, don’t touch it).’”

In the aforementioned interview, Ranbir also talked about the overwhelming feeling of winning back-to-back Filmfare awards in 2011. He won the Critics’ Choice Award for Rockstar as well as the Popular Actor Award for Rockstar and Barfi, both of which did well on box office and took his career graph up.

Apart from Ranbir, many celebrity guests like Alia Bhatt, Ranvir Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tapsee Pannu have been a part of the show in the past years.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming mythological tale ‘Brahmastra’. Last month, team Brahmastra launched the official motion poster of the film at a mega event in New Delhi.

During the event, Ranbir and Alia shared some mushy moments on stage. Alia was seen blushing when asked if the letter ‘R’ is ‘lucky’ for her. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9 this year.

