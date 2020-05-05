When Ranbir Kapoor Said He is 'a Katrina Kaif Encyclopedia'

Including hit Bollywood movies Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have worked with each other in many projects. Their chemistry is loved by the fans and it has been reported that the two dated between 2010 and 2016, before they finally broke up.

A video of the two actors is doing the rounds on social media, which shows how well Ranbir knows Katrina. From what directors she has worked with in Bollywood to her character names in movies, Ranbir seems to know it all about Katrina and the video effectively captures their bond. Ranbir even calls himself "A Katrina Kaif encyclopedia."

Check it out.

On the movies front, Ranbir's Brahmastra opposite lady-love Alia Bhatt is scheduled to release in December but may be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also working on YRF's Shamshera in which he reportedly plays a double role. Shamshera also co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He is also working on a yet untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and filmmaker Luv Ranjan. The actor's father Rishi Kapoor also passed away on April 30.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Bharat (2019) and will be featuring in a starring role opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The actress has not officially announced any of her upcoming projects yet. Would you like to see Ranbir and Katrina reunite on-screen?

