When Ranbir Kapoor Said He is 'Katrina Kaif Encyclopedia', Elon Musk's Girlfriend Gives Birth

A video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about Katrina Kaif has surfaced, Elon Musk's girlfriend, singer Grimes, has given birth to their first child together. More details in today's entertainment recap.

  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
A video doing the rounds on social media shows how well Ranbir Kapoor knows Katrina Kaif. From what directors she has worked with in Bollywood to her character names in movies, Ranbir seems to know it all about Katrina and the video effectively captures their bond. Ranbir even calls himself "A Katrina Kaif encyclopedia."

Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Said He is 'a Katrina Kaif Encyclopedia'

Tech mogul Elon Musk, 48 and his 32-year-old girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have welcomed their first child together. The pair has been dating since 2018. This is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

Read: Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together

After last year's Bard of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is back with another show on Netflix, called Betaal. The horror series stars Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, Syna Anand and Suchitra Pillai. The first look of the show has been shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on social media.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Next Web Series Production is Horror-thriller Betaal, First Look Out

Karan Johar has quashed reports that the team of his upcoming production Brahmastra has to take pay cuts amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He has requested everyone to wait for an official announcement rather than jump to conclusions based on rumours.

Read: Team of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra to Take Pay Cuts? Karan Johar Answers

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was not only popular when it premiered for the first time on television, but broke several records when the mythological show was brought back on DD National during coronavirus lockdown. After it's successful return, Ramayan is all set for another re-run on the television, this time on Star Plus. The show will air at 7.30 pm every day, starting Monday from May 4.

Read: Here's How You can Watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Again on TV

