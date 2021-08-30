When Randhir Kapoor Talked About His Struggles of Paying for Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's Tuition Fees

Bollywood celebrity siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never shy away from showering love on each other on their social media posts. The Kapoor sisters also share a strong bond with their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita as they often feature on their social media posts. However, despite being a popular actor, it was not a cakewalk for the veteran to raise his daughters. In an old interview, he had opened up about his difficulties and how it is easier for today’s actors to earn money.

He said that he worked ‘really’ hard for their tuition fees, their electricity bills, his wife’s expenses, and even his scotch. “I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today’s actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharche (Babita’s expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films," Rediff quoted him as saying.

He further added, “Today’s stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills."

Randhir Kapoor and Babita tied the knot in 1971.

