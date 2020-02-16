Take the pledge to vote

When Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit Matched Steps on 'Chane ke khet mein'

Ranveer and Madhuri were present at an awards ceremony in Guwahati, Assam, attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

February 16, 2020
When Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit Matched Steps on 'Chane ke khet mein'
Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity who found himself in the awe of Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. The two Bollywood stars made their presence felt in Guwahati, Assam as they made their presence felt at an awards night. Ranveer's moment was made all the more special as his film Gully Boy swept the trophies in 13 categories, including best film, best actress in a leading role (Alia Bhatt), best directing (Zoya Akhtar) and best actor for Ranveer.

Read: Gully Boy Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2020, Here's Complete List of Winners

A very special moment also involved Ranveer receiving his trophy from Madhuri. Sharing a starry frame featuring Madhuri and himself, Ranveer wrote on social media, "A very special moment that I’ll never forget, receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats. Legend of the silver screen. The one and only @madhuridixitnene. Etched in my heart forever."

Earlier, while gearing up for his gala performance in Guwahati, Ranveer had shared a boomerang video of him performing Chane ke khet mein hook step with Madhuri during rehearsals. Ranveer and Maduri's style is sure to leave you in admiration of the two. At the awards night, awhile Madhuri announced Ranveer as the winner in best actor category she said, "What do I say about this actor, he’s a chameleon, gets into any role & makes it his own."

Check out the pics of Ranveer and Madhuri doing the Chane ke khet mein hook step below:

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy released on Valentine's Day last year has tasted immense success. The Ranveer-Alia starrer was also selected as India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards.

