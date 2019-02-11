LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Ranveer Singh Cried on the Set of a Dance Reality Show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently visited the set of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 to promote Gully Boy.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When Ranveer Singh Cried on the Set of a Dance Reality Show
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Loading...
Currently busy promoting their forthcoming film Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently visited the set of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3.

However, while judging the performances of participants, Singh got particularly emotional after seeing the act of contestant Gourav Sarwan, who depicted the Simmba actor’s journey in Bollywood from his struggling days to the stardom that he now enjoys.

Praising Sarwan, Singh said, "I had never thought that I will come to a dance show and someone will interpret my life in a dance routine. I'm a little taken by surprise but it is one of the most touching things someone has ever done for me.

“Times have changed, last year, I did two great movies, got married and at times I feel that it's all a dream. You guys have made me really emotional and I just can't hold back my tears, it was very very touching."

"I want to thank your Dad for letting you pursue your dreams just like my father did and by the grace of God I'm doing good in life, and I sincerely wish that you too have God's choicest blessings on you," he added.

Meanwhile, after Gully Boy, Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, which is based on India’s iconic cricket World Cup win of 1983. In it, Singh will play Kapil Dev, under whose captaincy team India lifted the coveted cup for the first time. Singh will also star in Karan Johar’s big-budget ensemble magnum opus Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram