When Ranveer Singh Inspired Hrithik Roshan's Look

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric fashion appearances and is also considered a trend setter. While many fans swear by Ranveer’s dressing sense, it seems like Hrithik Roshan is also among those who follow him and his fashion choices closely.

Hrithik recently posted a few pictures on his Instagram account where he is seen sporting a unique avatar. The War star can be seen dressed in a red T-shirt which he decided to team with a white towel.

Hrithik rocked the ‘towel look’ and is seen walking barefoot on grass field. He completed his unique and cool avatar with a cap, sunglasses and a black cross-bag. “Pic courtesy: @im_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh (sic),” he captioned the pic.

While many praised Hrithik for his distinct yet unique look, some took to the comments section to express concern over his bandaged foot.

His Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur also dropped a comment. “What happened to your foot?”

According to reports, Hrithik will reportedly be working on a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly soon. The actor hasn’t confirmed about the project yet.

Meanwhile, recently, Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone were snapped together. Ranveer was seen sporting a quirky multi-coloured jacket and silver shoes while wife dearest who seems to be picking fashion cues from him time to time was seen in a shiny golden jacket over a black outfit.

Ranveer is all set to feature in the ’83 directed by Kabir Khan alongside Deepika Padukone. ’83 is based on India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win and Ranveer will play Kapil Dev. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 10.

Ranveer will reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will release on March 24.

