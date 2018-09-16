GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Ranveer Singh Intimidated Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds actor Ranveer Singh's energy intoxicating.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When Ranveer Singh Intimidated Bhumi Pednekar
(Image: Ranveer Singh/ Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds actor Ranveer Singh's energy intoxicating.

Bhumi spoke about Ranveer while talking about her days as a casting director when she appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement.

"The most exciting audition was of Ranveer Singh for 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. I was intimidated by him, just his energy was intoxicating and he was owning it even back then," Bhumi said.

The actress also shared her views on dating and love.

When asked which celebrity would benefit from being on a dating app, she nominated herself.

"I think I should be on Tinder! I have to travel and have a busy schedule, it's really tough," she said.

And as for single women, Bhumi recommends taking a chance. "Just be out there. Go on dates, try them out, go have good conversation, you'll know."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...