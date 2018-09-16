English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Ranveer Singh Intimidated Bhumi Pednekar
Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds actor Ranveer Singh's energy intoxicating.
(Image: Ranveer Singh/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds actor Ranveer Singh's energy intoxicating.
Bhumi spoke about Ranveer while talking about her days as a casting director when she appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement.
"The most exciting audition was of Ranveer Singh for 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. I was intimidated by him, just his energy was intoxicating and he was owning it even back then," Bhumi said.
The actress also shared her views on dating and love.
When asked which celebrity would benefit from being on a dating app, she nominated herself.
"I think I should be on Tinder! I have to travel and have a busy schedule, it's really tough," she said.
And as for single women, Bhumi recommends taking a chance. "Just be out there. Go on dates, try them out, go have good conversation, you'll know."
