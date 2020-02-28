When Ranveer Singh Met Football Legend Alan Shearer

Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 seems to have sneaked out time to meet former England football team captain Alan Shearer.

The actor took to Instagram to share an image in which he can be seen laughing his heart out as the ace footballer puts his hand on his shoulder.

The Gully Boy actor wore a white T-shirt which he has teamed up with a white cap and orange tinted shades.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Footballing royalty! Good times with @alanshearer @plforindia”

Shearer is one of the greatest strikers to have ever played in the Premier League. He has scored the highest number of goals in the English League at 260. He has been working as Football Pundit for BBC after he retired as a professional footballer in 2006.

Shearer also commented on Ranveer’s post saying, “Great meeting you and a brilliant afternoon”.

Premier League India which was also tagged in the post reacted to it commenting, “Legend meets legend”.

The movie ’83 will hit the theaters on April 10. The Bajirao Mastani actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 Indian team that won the cricket World Cup.

Ranveer’s wife actress Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. The film also stars Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasi.

