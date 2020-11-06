When Ranveer Singh Took Fashion Cues from BTS Member RM

Ranveer Singh is known for his off-beat fashion style. From colourful ensembles to stylish formal wear, Ranveer never fails to impress with the experimental nature of his sartorial choices. Now, a look from BTS member RM's style file was picked by Ranveer for his latest outing and it is melting the hearts of the Army and fans of the Bollywood actor alike.

The look in discussion is a Gucci shirt that has star prints all over. The oversized bowling shirt looks cool on both Ranveer and RM and it is certainly a statement to pick from the celebrities' closet. While Ranveer teamed his shirt with an oversized black corduroy pants, RM wore a black belt and khakhi pants to complete his casual look. The BTS member rocked this look in the Dynamite music video as he styled his hair in blue colour.

Check out RM wearing the same printed shirt in Dynamite music video.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are all set to reunite to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled Cirkus, their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role.

Cirkus is set to go on floors in December and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. The film, produced and directed by Rohit, is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has the much-hyped '83 coming up, where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

Ranveer will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Rohit's upcoming cop action drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai.

