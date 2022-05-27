When Rashmika Mandanna Called KGF Star Yash a 'Show Off' and Faced Trolling

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, whose last film Pushpa: The Rise was a massive success at the box office, has now signed a series of new films, including Thalapthy66 with Vijay.

However, the national crush of India is not alien to controversies.

Apparently, one of her 2017 interviews for the promotion of the Kirik Party has again caught netizens’ attention. Back in the day, the actor was brutally trolled for one of her comments.

In the Koffee With Karan-esque style rapid-fire interview, when Rashmika was asked who according to her was Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry, she immediately named Kannada superstar Yash. Following this, Rashmika was mercilessly trolled by diehard fans of the KGF star and was even called an egoist.

Later, when things got out of hand, Rashmika had no choice but to apologise. Sharing an apology note via her Facebook handle, Rashmika wrote, “I have no disrespect towards Yash sir or anyone. In fact, on several occasions, I am inspired by Yash sir, his talent and how he is himself… sadly, the media has overlooked that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the film, which I enjoyed the most. When you edit and spin just two lines from the most non-serious part of the show, then the whole essence is lost… it’s really sad.”

Explaining the statement, Rashmika wrote, “It was not a statement made by me, but it was a fire game and never in my dreams did I have any idea that it will take such a build.

“I am sorry if I have hurt any of your sentiments. It was not my intention. My upbringing would never let me do this. I urge everyone to take a look at my other interviews and Fb lives where I have appreciated Yash sir’s work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him,” she further wrote.

