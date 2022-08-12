When Ratan Rajputh's New Rs 4,000 Nokia Phone Was Snatched in Delhi

It’s been a long time since Rajputh Singh Rajputh has been on-screen, but she maintains the connection with fans through her vlogs. The actress became popular overnight by portraying the character Lali in the TV series Agle Janam Bitiya Hi Kijo.

The actress shared an incident from the time she was going to buy a new phone. She recalled the horrifying event that occurred when she bought a Nokia phone for Rs. 4,000 for the first time while living in Delhi. This phone was the first phone in her family, and it was snatched.

Ratan Rajputh still shakes when she remembers the terrible event that happened to her. The actress described the incident in her vlog, saying, one day she was returning from Mandi House after practising drama and was speaking to her mother on the phone when a boy came and started snatching her phone. “I screamed, but nobody stepped forward to assist me. People just stood and watched the spectacle,” she said.

Ratan further said that when no help was found, she followed the boy far and went a long way while doing so. In the meantime, a boy grabbed her hand and started pulling her towards the forest. While dragging her towards the forest, the boy was saying, “Aa tera phone dilata hoon,” and was laughing weirdly. “I told him a lot and by releasing my hand I wanted to go towards the road but he was dragging me inwards.” She begged him to leave her but he kept pulling her back. With the aid of two boys, Ratan Rajputh eventually made it home after much effort. A phone costing Rs 4,000 meant a lot to him at the time.

The actress recently came into the limelight after she was seen planting paddy in the field in her vlog.

