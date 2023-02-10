Competition between actresses in the Bollywood industry is not uncommon. From Jaya Bachchan’s rivalry with Rekha to that of Kareena Kapoor making fun of Priyanka Chopra’s accent in Koffee With Karan, feuds between prominent B-town divas have hit the headlines numerous times. Along similar lines, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor too had an ugly fight over a man in the 90s. The man was none other than Drishyam actor Ajay Devgan. Let’s dig deep to find out what caused the scuffle between the two celebrities.

Ajay Devgan who is now happily married to actress Kajol was once reportedly in a relationship with Raveena Tandon. However, sources have claimed that he broke the relationship after falling in love with Karisma Kapoor. The duo starred together in the 1994 action romance Suhaag.

Pinkvilla reports that when Raveena was asked why she refrained from posing for pictures with Karisma, the Andaz Apna Apna actress revealed that she is not “best friends” with Karisma to click pictures with her. “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn’t feature in my life in any which way. I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be. Karisma and I are not the best of friends.

“Ditto with Ajay. Professionally I’m ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don’t bother about these stupid ego problems,” added Raveena, as reported by KoiMoi.

Raveena further alleged that she was dropped from four films due to Karisma since the latter was “closer” to the producer. “I won’t name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films… I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero. So these things do happen, but I’m not into playing these sorts of games,” Raveena was quoted saying as cited by IBTimes.

The enmity between Raveena and the Raja Hindustani actress did not end there. Bollywood producer Farah Khan, in an earlier appearance on KJo’s Koffee With Karan, recounted that when the two actresses were roped in for a song sequence in director Sanjay Gupta’s Aatish, the two threw “wigs” at one another.

“I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs. They were wearing wigs with plaits and beads in them. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now,” Farah shared, as reported by KoiMoi.

Now, both actresses seem to have moved on and seem to be quite content in their personal and professional lives.

