When RD Burman Had To Wait The Entire Day To Get Lyrics of Khoya Khoya Chand

Some evergreen classic songs never get old. There are so many songs that have stood the test of time and remained relevant and popular. They offer a dose of nostalgia to people who grew up in the 60s or 70s. Many of these songs that we often hum to ourselves have stories of their own. It takes a lot of effort to create a song and the efforts and hard work in the creation are not generally known to the public. Today, we will tell you about one such evergreen song. We are talking about the still popular song Khoya Khoya Chand from the 1960 movie Kala Bazaar.

The Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman-starrer was famous both for its story and songs. The producer of this film was Dev Anand and his younger brother Vijay Anand wrote and directed the film. The songs of this film were written by Shailendra, while the music was given by SD Burman. However, there is an interesting anecdote about the song Khoya Khoya Chand in the movie and it was released by the legendary RD Burman himself in an interview.

In fact, when Dev Anand asked Shailendra to write the song for the fi Kaala Bazaar, he was busy with other films and didn’t have time. At the same time, RD Burman’s father, Sachin Dev Burman sat down to compose a tune. When there was no response from Shailendra’s side for several days, a distraught Sachin Dev asked his son Rahul Dev to reach Shailendra’s home and not return till they had written the lyrics.

Upon getting into Shailendra’s car, Shailendra assured Panchamda, as RD Burman was fondly called, that the lyrics would be ready that day itself. As the car approached Shanker-music Jaikishen’s room, Pancham smiled, thinking he will get the lyrics soon. However, when Shailendra came out, he had still not written a word.

Shailendra stepped inside his car alongside Pancham. He gave the driver the order to visit the National park. Shailendra continued to smoke cigarettes there. When Shailendra decided to shift locations, he instructed his driver to head to Juhu Beach. As they got back into the car, R D Burman cursed his bad luck. It was getting close to nighttime; what would he tell his father about the song?

When it was 11 at night and Pancham had given up all hope, Shailendra suddenly asked for a matchbox. Shailendra was smoking a cigarette while gazing at the sky on a full moon night when he suddenly began writing on a piece of cigarette pack foil. He eventually said to Pancham, “You can go home; just inform Dada that I’ll be at your house in the morning with the whole song.”

He also sang the mukhda, taking inspiration from the night surrounding him. RD Burman immediately knew the song would be a winner and took a cab home with a smile on his face. The rest is, of course, history.

