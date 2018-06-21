English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
Interestingly, Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt also accompanied him to the Kapoor's residence and later left with him for Sanjay's house.
Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, recently, paid a surprise visit to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at their residence. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her son along with his father and Sanjay, on Instagram and wrote, "Surprise visit by real n reel #sanju made the evening so special ❤️"
Credit: @neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt
Interestingly, Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt also accompanied him to the Kapoor's residence and later left with him for Sanjay's house.
Ranbir is all set to essay the role of Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The actor will be seen portraying one of Bollywood's most controversial actors, from his teenage years to his release in 2016 and after. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in key roles with guest appearances by Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarb.
Rishi and Sanjay have been family friends for decades and Ranbir has seen and received love from Sanjay since his childhood. Recently, in an interview, Ranbir revealed his earliest memories of meeting Sanjay." I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday."
Given that a Harley isn't the easiest thing in the world to hide, Ranbir's father soon found out about the generous present and immediately called up Sanjay to give him a piece of his mind. According to Ranbir, "He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions."
Presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju is all set to release on June 29.
Also Watch
Credit: @neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt
Interestingly, Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt also accompanied him to the Kapoor's residence and later left with him for Sanjay's house.
Ranbir is all set to essay the role of Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The actor will be seen portraying one of Bollywood's most controversial actors, from his teenage years to his release in 2016 and after. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in key roles with guest appearances by Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarb.
Rishi and Sanjay have been family friends for decades and Ranbir has seen and received love from Sanjay since his childhood. Recently, in an interview, Ranbir revealed his earliest memories of meeting Sanjay." I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday."
Given that a Harley isn't the easiest thing in the world to hide, Ranbir's father soon found out about the generous present and immediately called up Sanjay to give him a piece of his mind. According to Ranbir, "He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions."
Presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju is all set to release on June 29.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- At 98, Amma Nanammal, India's Oldest Yoga Guru, is Giving Us Some Serious Fitness Goals
- New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Becomes 2nd Leader to Give Birth While in Office, 28 Years After Bhutto
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics