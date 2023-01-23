When Rekha First Announced Her Marriage With Mukesh Agarwal To Best Friend Hema Malini

Veteran actress Rekha might have been embroiled in numerous controversies surrounding her tumultuous love life, but the diva also hogged the limelight for her lovely friendship with the 70s Dream Girl of B-town Hema Malini. Despite being in the same profession, both Rekha and Hema Malini share a strong bond. While it was Hema who groomed Rekha for her film auditions, the latter used to confide almost everything happening in her life to her best friend. However, are you aware that after Rekha’s hush-hush wedding with businessman Mukesh Agarwal, it was Hema Malini that Rekha first visited to share the announcement?

After Rekha’s marriage to Mukesh in 1990, her star-struck husband expressed his desire to meet some of Rekha’s industry friends. To comply with her husband’s request, Rekha, without a thought, decided that they should visit her friend, Hema Malini’s house first. As per BollywoodShaadis.com, upon seeing the newlyweds, the Sholay actress was left completely stunned.

Whispering to Rekha’s ears, Hema asked her, “Now don’t say you have married this man.” In response, Rekha just mouthed a “Yes.” The Seeta Aur Geeta actress further enquired Rekha whether her hubby was rich or not. Reportedly, Hema was the only person who supported her friend’s marriage decision.

Earlier, when Rekha was a newbie to the film industry, Hema used to try different hairstyles on her dearest friend to deck her up and make her look presentable for every film audition. The Baghban actress, earlier in an interview, even revealed that Rekha’s number was saved on speed dial on her cell phone.

Both the evergreen actresses are often spotted at weddings and functions together. Hema, who is fairly active on social media, often drops adorable pictures with Rekha on Instagram, leaving fans gushing over the celebrity pair’s beautiful friendship. Earlier, on Hema Malini’s 70th birthday, the actress was captured erupting in tremendous joy after she noticed Rekha at the party among the crowd of people.

Rekha and Hema have worked with each other in films like Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, Jaan Hatheli Pe, and Apne Apne. Rekha even donated a sum of Rs 35 lakhs to a girls’ college at Hema’s Mathura constituency.

