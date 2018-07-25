English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When Rishi Kapoor Fell Flat on Rajkumar Hirani's Mother's Feet for Son Ranbir Kapoor
It had happened when Rajkumar Hirani had just delivered his second blockbuster, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani, Instagram/NeetuKapoor
Rishi Kapoor is known to speak his mind. Last year, when Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos couldn't do well at the box-office, the veteran actor had lashed out at its director Anurag Basu for not completing the film in time and claimed that his son, being the producer, did not get a chance to see the final product a day before its release.
At the time, Ranbir had come out in Anurag's defence, saying while he didn't agree with his criticism of the film, his father was only trying to protect him. Once again, the Sanju star talked at length about it in a recent interview with Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar. The actor said he is, too, scared of his father, and therefore, conveys his messages to him through his mother Neetu Kapoor. He, however, revealed that the veteran actor only does it out of concern.
In the same interview, Ranbir recalled an incident when Rishi Kapoor did the unthinkable to have him star in a Rajkumar Hirani film. It had happened when Hirani had just delivered his second blockbuster, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006. And, Rishi Kapoor felt that Ranbir should work with a director of his stature. Hence, the veteran actor visited Hirani's house and fell flat on his mother's feet, saying Ranbir is a genius and that Hirani should work with him at some point.
Ranbir then did a cameo in Hirani's PK, which starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.
