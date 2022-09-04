When Rishi Kapoor Talked About Inculcating a Sense of Tradition and Culture in Son Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was a spectacular actor and his career spanned five decades with some memorable films like Karz, Prem Rog, Agneepath, Mulk, 102 Not Out, to name a few. When the veteran actor, who would have celebrated his 70th birthday today, passed away in 2020, it left a huge gaping hole in everyone’s heart. The D-Day actor had once drawn a comparison between his upbringing by his father, the legendary Raj Kapoor and what parenting skills he implemented in son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor’s development.

Rishi Kapoor, during a conversation on the popular talk show The Anupam Kher Show in 2015, had revealed, “I think I’ve inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy (Ranbir).”

He had further elaborated about the learnings he got from Raj Kapoor who hardly used to get time to spend with him and the family. He had shared, “He was either working as an actor for others, or making his own films. Most of the time was spent with our mother. I’ve seen this happen with most people in the film line. This is why I decided that I will never shoot on Sunday. That’s when my kids would be off, and I needed a break as well. So, I never shot on Sundays and took one month off every year, when I’d take the family on a vacation. My father never did this with us.”

The actor had also added that even though he did his best to bring up Ranbir, if he missed out on something, then he would surely implement that when he becomes a father. He had stated, “We’d go visit our grandparents in Jabalpur with our mother. With generations, things change. Thinking changes. I knew what I missed out with my father, so I tried to give that to Ranbir. I’m sure Ranbir will bring something that he missed out on (with his kids).”

Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India on 26 September 2019. However, he was admitted on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He died on 30 April 2020 from leukemia. The news of his death came less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan, another well-regarded actor and his co-star from D-Day, died due to colon infection.

