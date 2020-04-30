When Rishi Kapoor Wore Son Ranbir Kapoor's Jacket by Mistake at Their First Performance Together

Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor never got a chance to act in a film together, but they performed on stage as a father-son duo for the first time at the 13th IIFA awards in Singapore, that was held in 2012. As the news of Rishi Kapoor's death on Wednesday broke, fans have been looking back at their on-stage moments.

There was much hype that was build up before their act and the two stars had lived up to their fans' expectations by delivering a rocking performance together. They performed to Rishi Kapoor's song 'Om Shanti Om' and then danced to the modern version of the song 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' from Ranbir's film of the same name,as Neetu Kapoor watched from the audience.

There was a slight goof up as well during the performance as their shiny jackets got interchanged. While dancing, Ranbir put on Rishi's jacket, which was a bit to oversized for him, while Rishi wore the one meant for his son. As a result, Rishi had to pull off the entire performance in a tight, body-hugging jacket while Ranbir had to make do with one which visibly looked too loose for comfort.

"This has been a great evening - I had the privilege of dancing with my father for the first time in an act choreographed by Prabhu Deva," Ranbir had said after the performance.



