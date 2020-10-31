When Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Became ‘Dog Parents’, See Pic

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza often takes the internet by storm with their super cute pictures. This time, Riteish took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture featuring himself and Genelia when they become dog parents.

In the picture, Riteish and Geneia look super cute as they posed holding a puppy. Sharing the picture he wrote, “The day we became Dog-Parent. #throwback @genelia #flash”.

Recently, on Dussehra, the actor shared a video of the festivities along with his family where he can be seen performing puja with Genelia and their children Riaan and Rahyl. In the video, Genelia can be seen wearing a powder blue salwar-kurta while Riteish looked dapper in a white Kurta-pyjama.

Genelia and Riteish bonded on the sets of their Bollywood debut, Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. The duo started dating each other and after 8 years of their reationship, the couple tied the knot in 2012. The duo had co-starred in a couple of films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. They were also seen sharing screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish's Marathi film Mauli.

Recently, the couple also appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show and talked about their love story and married life. Riteish, who is known especially for his comic timings, made the audience burst into laughter with his fun banter.

Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. The project, directed by famous Bollywood choreographer Ahmed Khan, released on March 3.