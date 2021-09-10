When RM Was Asked to Pick Between Continuing Leading BTS and Going Solo as a Prank

Kim Namjoon or RM has been leading the K-pop group BTS since the time of their debut and has often been praised and admired for his leadership skills. However, being a leader didn’t save him from pranks and the idol was once made to believe that he is not doing a great job of managing the band, consisting of members Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

In 2014, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment Bang Si-hyuk popularly known as Bang PD had called RM in his office to shout at him as a prank, during a special on Mnet’s 4 Things Show. Members Suga and J-Hope were already in the room when a nervous RM walked in for the meeting. The rest of the group, who were also a part of the prank were watching from another room. As a part of that prank, Bang PD told him that he is slacking off instead of producing music. He then turned to Suga and J-Hope and asked them about the songs they have produced.

He further added that if RM is going to continue like this, why doesn’t he go solo instead of leading a K-pop band. He asked him again whether he wants to go solo, to which the rapper said yes but on being asked another time, he said no. Bang PD then asked, “Let me ask you again, solo or Bangtan Boys?" to which the leader chose his group and answered instantly, “Bangtan."

Later he revealed that he had no idea it was a prank.

